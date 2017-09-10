HURRICANE WATCH: Day 1 Coverage of Irma

As Hurricane Irma makes landfall on Florida, we cover the storm’s surge with important updates and news. Check back here regularly.

Boats swaying in the wind, eerie whistling noise at Dinner Key Marina in Coconut Grove @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/BQ2yTlgDcF — Adam Kuperstein (@Adam4NY) September 10, 2017

Irma now making turn to the northwest, based on the latest NHC advisory. Irma was located 90 miles southeast of Key West 11 pm Saturday. — NWS Jacksonville (@NWSJacksonville) September 10, 2017

The U.S. Coast Guard, FEMA and all Federal and State brave people are ready. Here comes Irma. God bless everyone! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 10, 2017

No activity on the airfield tonight. We're bracing for hurricane force winds in the early morning. Please stay safe. #HurricaneIrma pic.twitter.com/ACAMRa7VTN — Miami Int'l Airport (@iflymia) September 10, 2017

We have opened more than 390 shelters throughout Florida. Please visit https://t.co/WzvanUJgAb for a list of open shelters in your area. — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) September 10, 2017

#BREAKING tornado coming ashore then breaks up as it moves off the ocean onto land here in #FortLauderdale @CBSMiami pic.twitter.com/Brv3ETfGbu — Mike LaCrosse (@MikeLaCrosseWBZ) September 9, 2017