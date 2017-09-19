Hurricane Maria slams Caribbean as ‘potentially catastrophic’ Category 5 storm

Hurricane Maria slammed the Caribbean Monday night as a quickly intensifying Category 5 storm, which the National Hurricane Center warned was “potentially catastrophic.”

The eye wall of the storm was moving onshore over Dominica, packing 160-mph winds. Forecasters say the hurricane will likely travel over the Leeward Islands and the extreme northeast Caribbean through Monday night and Tuesday.

A hurricane warning has been issued for Puerto Rico, Culebra and Vieques, in addition to previous warnings in effect for Guadeloupe, Dominica, St. Kitts, Nevis and Montserrat, Martinique, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the British Virgin Islands. – READ MORE