True Pundit

Science Security

Hurricane Irma Is Larger Than The Entire State Of Florida

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

Not only is Hurricane Irma the strongest storm to form in the Atlantic outside the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea, it’s also larger than entire U.S. states.

Irma is larger than Florida, the very state forecasts show it reaching by the weekend, according to CBS News weather producer David Parkinson.

Florida is about 65,755 square miles, which means Irma is also bigger than other states, including Ohio and New York. Ohio is 44,825 square miles and New York is 54,556 square miles.

The islands of St. Martin and Anguilla fit almost entirely within Irma’s eye as it passed over them Wednesday morning. Irma brought 185-mile-per-hour winds that whipped rain and ripped through trees.

Irma is expected to reach Florida as early as Friday. President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Rick Scott both issued emergency declarations for all 67 counties in the state.

Scott mobilized the National Guard, and Florida officials ordered mandatory evacuations for the state’s southernmost counties. Irma is expected to hit Florida as a Category 3 storm with wind speeds higher than 110 miles per hour.

Hurricane Irma Is Larger Than The Entire State Of Florida
Hurricane Irma Is Larger Than The Entire State Of Florida

Not only is Hurricane Irma the strongest storm to form in the Atlantic outside the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea, it's also larger than entire U.S. states. Irma is larger than Florida, the very
The Daily Caller The Daily Caller

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
  • ooddballz

    Prayers for all the people, and animals, in the path of this beast.

  • GlennaMDelp

    just before I saw the draft four $8692 , I accept that my best friend was like actualy receiving money part time on their apple labtop. . there best friend has done this for under twenty two months and resently repaid the depts on there condo and got themselves a Mazda MX-5 . pop over to this site
    http://www.GoogleFinancial521CashJobsOfficeLoad/Home/Wage…..

  • GloriaCNichols

    Google is paying 97$ per hour! work for few hours and have longer with friends & family!
    On tuesday I got a great new Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $8752 this last four weeks.. Its the most-financialy rewarding I’ve had.. It sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it
    !sr54d:
    ➽➽
    ➽➽;➽➽ http://GoogleFinancialJobsCash444MarketHealth/GetPay$97/Hour ★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★:::::!sr154l..,….