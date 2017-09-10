True Pundit

Hunger in U.S. Drops to Lowest Level Since 2007

The number of people going hungry in the U.S. is at its lowest level since 2007, according to a new report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

According to the report, 41.2 million people said they were “food insecure” in 2016, meaning that their ability to access adequate food was uncertain for at least a portion of the year.

That number was a 2.4 percent decrease from 2015 when 42.1 million individuals reported that they were food insecure.

