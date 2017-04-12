Hungary’s president signs bill aimed at Soros-founded university

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Hungary’s president says he has signed amendments to the country’s higher-education law that could force a Budapest university founded by billionaire American philanthropist George Soros to close or move.

President Janos Ader said Monday in a statement that the bill setting new conditions for foreign universities in Hungary was in line with the Constitution and did not infringe upon academic freedoms. – READ MORE