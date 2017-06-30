Hungarian PM: Soros Threatens The Peace In Europe With His ‘Mafia Network’

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban slammed billionaire George Soros Wednesday for running a “mafia network” of NGOs that threatens Europe’s future.

Orban is facing legal action from the EU after imposing education reforms that could force Soros’ Central European University to shut down. The move led to a bitter dispute, and Orban has no intention of letting Soros “get the last laugh.”

“Unfortunately for us he happens to be Hungarian, and his name is George Soros,” Orban said at the final event of a “National Consultation” series. “This is unfortunate, because it could also be seen as an internal Hungarian dispute. But in fact, we are standing waist-deep in the turbulent waters of a dispute about the future of Europe.”

Soros recently applauded Hungarians who protested the reforms for opposing “the deception and corruption of the mafia state the Orban regime has established.” Orban made his comeback Wednesday, saying Soros is leading a “mafia network” that threatens the peace in Europe by promoting mass immigration.

“The truth is that George Soros is a speculator who operates an extensive mafia network, and who is threatening Europe’s peace and future,” Orban said. “For him migration is good business, and it would be even better business if we stopped resisting it.”

Orban further accused Soros of instructing EU to launch legal actions against countries that have refused immigration quotas.

“The reason he’s so angry with Hungary – and with me personally – is that we stand in the way of his grand plan and his grand business project,” Orban said. “It’s obvious that the infringement procedure which Brussels has launched against Hungary, Poland and the Czech Republic for refusing the mandatory resettlement quotas is the result of instructions from him.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].