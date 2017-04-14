Huma Abedin Wants A Ton Of Money To Write Her Memoirs

Huma Abedin, Hillary Clinton’s closest aide, is seeking a $2 million paycheck to write a book that could detail her work for the former Democratic presidential candidate as well as her tumultuous relationship with her husband, disgraced former congressman Anthony Weiner.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Abedin has been meeting with literary agents to discuss the book project, which has reportedly received Clinton’s blessing.

Clinton has a book of her own in the works. The size of the contract has not been reported, though the former secretary of state did receive a $14 million advance for her 2014 memoir, “Hard Choices.”

The Hollywood Reporter did not provide details about what Abedin plans to write about. But readers will be most interested in her long-standing relationship with Clinton, her involvement in the scandal involving Clinton’s use of a private email server, and her rocky relationship with Weiner.

Abedin has largely avoided discussing her marriage or her work for Clinton. She rarely gives interviews and has not dished about the ill-fated Clinton campaign or about Weiner’s most recent sexting scandal. Weiner is currently under investigation for exchanging lewd messages with a 15-year-old girl. That investigation led to the discovery of emails on Weiner’s laptop that were germane to the FBI probe of Clinton’s use of a private email system.

FBI Director James Comey re-opened the investigation after those emails were discovered, a move which many Clinton campaign officials claim was responsible for Clinton’s surprise loss to Donald Trump.

Abedin, who served as vice chair of Clinton’s campaign, separated from Weiner during the campaign over the latest sexting scandal, but the pair are reportedly trying to salvage their marriage.

A major book deal could help defray some of Weiner’s legal costs.

