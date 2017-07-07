Huma Abedin Paid More Than $50K From Hillary Clinton’s Campaign Since Election Loss

FOLLOW US!



(Washington Free Beacon) Huma Abedin, a longtime aide to failed Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, has collected more than $50,000 from Clinton’s campaign since the November election loss to Donald Trump, according to federal election commission filings.

Abedin, who served as the vice chair of Clinton’s campaign, has been given $52,180.65 from Hillary for America, Clinton’s campaign committee, from mid-November to the end of March – READ MORE

READ MORE: