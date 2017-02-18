HuffPost: White Churches Have To ‘Repent The Sin Of Racism’ Because Trump Won

A recent article published in The Huffington Post takes aim at white Christians who voted for Donald Trump, telling them they must examine and repent their racist ways.

In the article, entitled “Studying Racism As An Act Of Repentance And Resistance In The Trump Era,” Jim Wallis writes,

“In our homes and in our churches, we must answer the question: “What should white Christians and white churches do in the Trump era?” Repent of the sin of racism. That means to study, learn, and change our relationships in order to act in changing our practices and policies of racism.”

Wallis also points to the fact that white Christian support of Trump is “painful” to him, and that “many people” are “losing trust” in white Christians who say they are not racists.

He notes that white Christians voted for Trump in a higher number than whites without a college degree did.

(DAILY CALLER)

