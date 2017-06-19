HuffPost Reporter ‘Weirded Out’ By Trump’s Health Updates On Scalise

Senior political editor of the Huffington Post Sam Stein tweeted that he was “weirded out” by President Donald Trump’s updates on House Majority Whip Steve Scalise’s health Thursday morning.

Shortly after he posted the tweet Stein tweeted again saying, “It’s not a big deal. it’s just … odd,” Newsbusters reports. Several hours later Stein attempted to walk back his comments, deleting his original tweet and issuing an apology.

this was poorly phrased and I’m sorry i posted it. I’ve tried to explain what i meant to a few folks. but twitter’s not the right forum. https://t.co/HzJpz9MSvq

— Sam Stein (@samsteinhp) June 15, 2017

either way, i’m going to delete it now. — Sam Stein (@samsteinhp) June 15, 2017

Scalise was shot in the hip on Wednesday and although his health is improving, he is still in critical condition at Washington’s Medstar Hospital, with the likelihood of more surgeries to come. The bullet entered Scalise’s hip and traveled through his body, causing significant internal damage.

Trump had given updates via Twitter and during his live press conference, where he urged all those watching to pray for the injured and said that Scalise was “in tough shape” but was a “real fighter.”

Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with him. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2017

Just left hospital. Rep. Steve Scalise, one of the truly great people, is in very tough shape – but he is a real fighter. Pray for Steve! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2017

Trump has not tweeted about Scalise since Thursday.

