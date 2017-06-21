HuffPost Lists 12 Reasons Why Being A Woman In America Is Hard

“Huffington Post contributor Lorraine Wilke claimed that being a woman in America is really, really tough in her “Deadlocked: Being Female In America” article Saturday.”

“Being a woman in America is a full-time audition” and comes with its “own list of degradations and diminishments, ‘isms’ and marginalizations; mitigating and dismissing factors,” Wilke’s HuffPost piece claims.

“The history of sexism, misogyny, and patriarchal oppression is long and well-documented” Wilke says, and while she admits that changes have occurred, “being a woman in America remains a challenging status, one set on shaky foundation that is daily buffeted by persistent deficits in cultural and political empathy.”

“Being a woman in America means facing everything from those big moments of litigious abuse to the drip-drip-drip of confusing sexism,” Wilke wrote. She listed examples of the challenges that females face: a young actress who attends a callback after a producer put his hand down her pants during an audition because she wants the job, a waitress who sits and has a drink with her male boss to get her paycheck, a writer whose face appears nowhere on her work.