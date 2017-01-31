HuffPo: Tom Brady’s Politics Are More Un-American Than Colin Kaepernick’s

According to David Dennis Jr. writing at the Huffington Post, Patriots star Tom Brady’s friendship and support for President Donald Trump is more “un-American” than 49’s quarterback Colin Kaepernick disrespecting America’s national anthem and donning T-shirts glorifying the late Cuban dictator Fidel Castro.

Moreover, Dennis argues that those who support the 45th president of the United States are effectively racists. “For far too long America has been too uncomfortable with a Black man standing for his beliefs and far too accepting of a white man expressing his, no matter whom his beliefs end up harming in the process,” stated the Morehouse college professor. – READ MORE