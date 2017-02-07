HuffPo Editor: Media Should Be Ignoring Terror Attacks

President Donald Trump said Monday that the “very, very dishonest” press is purposefully not reporting on Islamic terror attacks. Huffington Post senior politics editor Sam Stein denied that this was the case, but tweeted that it would be a “good thing” if the press indeed did ignore terrorist attacks.

“You’ve seen what happened in Paris, in Nice, all over Europe it’s happening. It’s gotten to a point where it’s not even being reported and in many cases, the very,very dishonest press doesn’t want to report it. They have their reasons and you understand that,” the president said during a speech at MacDill Air Force Base.

The response from journalists was initially that of shock and anger. NBC’s Brad Jaffy tweeted, “This is ABSOLUTELY FALSE.” Washington Post’s Philip Rucker wrote, “Wha??”

Huffington Post senior editor Sam Stein, while denying that Trump’s claims about the press were true, said that it would be good thing if it did happen. “Re: Trump saying media ignores terrorism. That would actually be a good thing, if it happened, from a [countering violent extremism] perspective. They want attention,” Stein tweeted.

This position was also seemingly endorsed by Politico cybersecurity reporter Eric Geller.

