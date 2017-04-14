HuffPo Blogger Calls For US To Deny White Men The Right To Vote

A Huffington Post blogger proposed Thursday to deny white men the right to vote for 20 years to correct the wrongs they afflicted on the world.

Shelley Garland, a MA philosophy student, pondered taking away white men’s voting powers as punishment for their “toxic white masculinity” in an op-ed. Garland argues that if it hadn’t been for white men, President Donald Trump wouldn’t have been elected and the U.K. would still be a part of the E.U.

The only way to fix this, Garland reasons, is to take away white men’s voting rights for about twenty years.

” If white men no longer had the vote, the progressive cause would be strengthened. It would not be necessary to deny white men indefinitely – the denial of the vote to white men for 20 years (just less than a generation) would go some way to seeing a decline in the influence of reactionary and neo-liberal ideology in the world,” Garland writes.

Garland acknowledges while this is unfair, it is a form of reparations for white men committing slavery,colonialism and apartheid in the past.

“Let’s be clear, it may be unfair, but a moratorium on the franchise for white males for a period of between 20 and 30 years is a small price to pay for the pain inflicted by white males on others, particularly those with black, female-identifying bodies,” Garland writes.

People also blamed “whiteness” and white people for the reason Trump became president.

“We now know beyond a shadow of a doubt that there is still a white America, and not exclusively red-state or blue-collar, that will fight to the end to retain its ancestral status over the non-white Americas rising all around it in a fearsome new century,” wrote Frank Rich at the New York Magazine.

