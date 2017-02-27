Huffington Post Removes Blog Post Saying Trump Is ‘Absolutely Right’ About Sweden

FOLLOW US!



Liberal website The Huffington Post removed a Norwegian writer’s blog post arguing that President Trump was “absolutely right about Sweden” when he criticized the liberal country’s immigration policies.

Rene Zografos, whose home country neighbors Sweden, wrote that it’s not politically correct “for journalists to say or write that immigration in Europe is unsuccessful.” Even though critics in media the mocked Trump, Zografos wrote, “he is actually spot on.”

“It’s well known for Scandinavians and other Europeans that liberal immigration comes with drugs, rapes, gang wars, robbery and violence,” Zografos argued.

He went on to say that “several European cities have huge immigration problems where even the police force is afraid to interfere in some locations in these cities.”

“The fact is that the press here in Europe hasn’t [been] doing their job properly,” he wrote, adding that there is a general “fear” that journalists don’t “report the basic truth — which is that Europe has enormous problems that comes from liberal immigration politics.”

“This was a self-published post on our contributor platform,” a Huffington Post spokesperson told The Daily Caller. “Our editors removed it after determining that it violated our terms of use.”

Give the public a break – The FAKE NEWS media is trying to say that large scale immigration in Sweden is working out just beautifully. NOT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2017

Sweden was rocked by violent riots this week just days after Trump was criticized for saying the influx of refugees to Sweden was causing problems for the country.

Zografos’s blog post went up on Huffington Post’s contributor platform on Wednesday, with a note saying, “Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site.”

By Thursday morning, the blog post had been pulled. An archived version can still be viewed online.

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].