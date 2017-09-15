Huckabee Sanders: Clinton’s Book Tour ‘Proves America Was Right’ to Elect Trump (VIDEO)

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders ripped Hillary Clinton during an appearance Thursday on Fox News, saying the former presidential candidate’s book tour shows why Americans elected Donald Trump over her in November.

Host Steve Doocy noted that Clinton has done several interviews this week discussing her new book and why she lost the 2016 election. He then asked Sanders about Clinton’s comment the prior night that the Electoral College should be abolished.

"She made the observation that perhaps the Electoral College should be done away with because, you know, she won the popular vote," Doocy said. "What do you think about that?"