Actress Sophie Dix Details Alleged Sex Assault by Weinstein at 22: ‘Single Most Damaging Thing’ in My Life

British actress Sophie Dix opened up to the Guardian this week in a harrowing interview in which she describes in detail an alleged sexual assault by Harvey Weinstein when she was 22 years old, an experience she says derailed her acting career and which she called “the single most damaging thing that’s happened in my life.”

Dix, now 49, told the Guardian that she was on her way up as an actress in 1990 when she met Weinstein at the Savoy Hotel in London, where Weinstein apparently preferred to stay when he visited. Dix was in a film starring Colin Firth called The Advocate (or The Hour of the Pig in the UK), when Weinstein, whose company distributed the film, invited her to dinner at a nearby upscale restaurant.

“Maybe I went to talk about the film, maybe I went because it was a dinner in Joe Allen with someone from Hollywood. The point was, I had met him before I was doing a film with him. It was an exciting time of my life,” the then-22-year-old said. “I was open and trusting and I had never met a predator; I had never considered a predator.” – READ MORE