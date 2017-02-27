Howard Dean Compares Trump’s Election To Kent State Shooting

Former Vermont governor Howard Dean compared President Trump’s election to the Kent State shootings while speaking at an event for DNC chair candidate Pete Buttigieg.

“This is your Edmund Pettus Bridge. This is your Kent State,” Dean said he told students after Trump’s election, referring to the 1970 Kent State shootings which left four people dead.

Howard Dean recalling his advice to students after Trump won: "This is your Edmund Pettus Bridge. This is your Kent State." pic.twitter.com/UnVWjNakjJ — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) February 24, 2017

Dean went on to call New York Sen. Chuck Schumer’s endorsement of Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison “the kiss of death.” Ellison has faced questions over his ties to radical figures like Nation of Islam leader and notorious anti-Semite Louis Farrakhan.

(DAILY CALLER)

