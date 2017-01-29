Politics
How Trump Managed To Undo Obama’s Legacy In One Week
Week One of the Donald Trump presidency is a cautionary tale that presidents who build their legacy on executive orders and party-line votes may find their work undone rather quickly by the next administration using those same tools. Donald Trump provided strong evidence for that proposition this week, signing four executive orders and eight presidential memoranda that, in just a matter of days, undercut key accomplishments of the Obama presidency.- READ MORE