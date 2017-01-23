Politics
How the Trump Administration Is Likely to Proceed on Weed Legalization
Donald Trump steps in as the president of a nation increasingly at odds with federal marijuana policy.
Thanks to a growing pro-pot majority, 28 states and the District of Columbia have passed laws supporting legalization. After the 2016 election, over 60% of the population—about 193 million Americans—will have access to weed for medical use under state law. Twenty percent will be able to purchase it for recreational use. – READ MORE