How President Trump Can Go Big League In Giving Government Back To The People

We’re hardly a week into the Trump administration, and the media and liberals across the country have already latched onto nonsense fights about crowd size, rogue bureaucrats’ Twitter escapades, and marches on the capital. It’s all clearly an effort to delegitimize and derail President Trump’s first 100 days in office.

Trump needs to avoid punching down on the nipping media and focus on the prizefight: to be the American people’s champion in the struggle against the leviathan of government. – READ MORE