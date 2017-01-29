How Long Until The Moon Slows The Earth To A 25 Hour Day?

The Earth’s rotation is indeed being slowed down by the presence of the Moon – every year, the Moon gains a little energy from the Earth, and drifts a little farther away from us. This drift is imperceptible to the human eye, but measurable, with the aid of undertakings like the Lunar Laser Ranging Experiment, which regularly bounces a laser off of a retroreflector that Apollo astronauts placed there.

Both the drift of the Moon and the slowing of the rotation of the Earth are very very small effects- the slowing of the Earth's rotation over the last 100 years is estimated to be about 1.4 milliseconds.