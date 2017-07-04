How Did Trump Spend His Fourth of July Weekend? Chatting With A World War II Hero

President Donald Trump spent part of his Fourth of July weekend speaking with Lt. Col. Dick Cole, the last surviving member from the historic “Doolittle Raid” of Word War II, on the phone before the veteran’s 102nd birthday.

Trump called Cole who is currently injured, to thank him for his service and to wish him a full recovery before his birthday and independence day, the White House released in an email Monday.

“The President offered his best wishes and support to this 101-year-old veteran who was recently injured. The President congratulated Lt. Col. Cole on his courage, thanked him for his service, and wished him a full recovery in advance of his upcoming 102nd birthday,” the White House wrote.

In the email the White House also gave some background information on Cole and the Doolittle Raid in Tokyo:

Lt. Col. Cole served as co-pilot of the lead B-25 bomber, piloted by Lt. Col. Jimmy Doolittle, during the daring 1942 raid on Tokyo after the attack on Pearl Harbor. Lt. Col. Cole and the rest of the Raiders launched their aircraft knowing that they would not have enough fuel to return to friendly territory. Lt. Col. Cole and the rest of his crew bailed out over China and received assistance from Chinese soldiers and civilians, as well as an American missionary in China.

The email ended saying President Trump appreciates all veterans and their service, as we get ready for the 4th of July.

“President Trump appreciates the service and sacrifice of all veterans as we celebrate Independence Day.”

