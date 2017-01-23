Business Politics
How Congress And Trump Can Reform Taxes To Put America First
“Donald Trump Warns on House Republican Tax Plan,” ran the Wall Street Journal headline Monday morning. The story focused on the then-president-elect’s concerns about “border adjustment,” a clever but controversial idea House Republicans have hit upon for taxing imports and exports. They hope it might serve as an alternative to President-elect Trump’s stated preference for tariffs.
In the story, President Trump was quoted as saying, "Anytime I hear border adjustment, I don't love it." For all the controversy the remark caused, I have to say, I was encouraged. I think he may have been right. I'm not sure I love border adjustment either, and I think it's for many of the same reasons.