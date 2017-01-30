House Republicans Plan Vote to Kill Obama’s Social Security Gun Ban

GOP leaders will use a fast-track congressional process to kill an anti-gun regulation issued by former President Barack Obama shortly before he left office.

Reuters quotes House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy's spokesman saying, "The Republican-dominated House will bypass the committee process and go directly to a vote by the entire chamber on a half-dozen resolutions." This will allow the passage of resolutions to "wipe out [certain] entire regulations" put in place by Obama and his administration, the Social Security gun ban among them.