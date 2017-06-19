True Pundit

Politics Security

House Republican Receives Threatening Email After Scalise Shooting: ‘One Down, 216 to Go’

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

Republican Rep. Claudia Tenney (N.Y.) received a threatening email from a constituent that referred to Wednesday’s shooting of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R., La.), sporting the subject line “One down, 216 to go.”

Capitol Police have been informed about the threat, according to Tenney’s spokeswoman Hannah Andrews. The message made references to the party helping “the wealthiest among us,” so “your own lives are forfeit.”

READ MORE:

GOP Congresswoman Reveals Disturbing Email Threat She Received After Shooting: "One Down..."
GOP Congresswoman Reveals Disturbing Email Threat She Received After Shooting: "One Down..."

House Republican Rep. Claudia Tenney (R., N.Y.) received a threatening email that referred to Wednesday's shooting of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R., La.), sporting the subject line “One down, 216 to go.”
Washington Free Beacon Washington Free Beacon

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter