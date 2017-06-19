Politics Security
House Republican Receives Threatening Email After Scalise Shooting: ‘One Down, 216 to Go’
Republican Rep. Claudia Tenney (N.Y.) received a threatening email from a constituent that referred to Wednesday’s shooting of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R., La.), sporting the subject line “One down, 216 to go.”
Capitol Police have been informed about the threat, according to Tenney’s spokeswoman Hannah Andrews. The message made references to the party helping “the wealthiest among us,” so “your own lives are forfeit.”
