True Pundit

House Passes Senate $15.2 Billion Harvey Relief, Debt Ceiling Bill

The House of Representatives voted Friday morning to pass the Senate’s proposal to provide $15.2 billion in emergency relief funding for the victims of Hurricane Harvey, raise the debt ceiling, and fund the government through mid-December.

The House passed the Senate’s revised bill Friday with a vote of 316-90, with all “no” votes coming from Republicans. The bill will send roughly $7.4 billion to FEMA, $7.4 billion to the Department of Housing and Urban Development and another $450 million to the Small Business Administration.

Senate lawmakers voted 80-17 on Thursday in favor of a bill that would provide emergency relief for those affected by Harvey, as well as raise the debt ceiling and keep the government funded for several months. All 17 votes against the measure came from Republicans.

The Senate’s vote came off the heels of the measure passed in the House Wednesday, which allocated $7.85 billion for Harvey relief funding with near-unanimous support.

The legislation, which now makes its way to President Donald Trump’s desk for approval, is likely the result of a contentious deal struck in the Oval Office Wednesday afternoon. Instead of aligning with members of his own party and administration, Trump agreed to raise the debt limit and fund the federal government through mid-December, allowing members of Congress to deal with the budget in the coming months.

Here are the 90 Republican congressmen who voted against Harvey funding:

Justin Amash

Don Bacon

Jim Banks (IN)

Andy Barr

Joe Barton

Andy Biggs

Diane Black

Marsha Blackburn

Dave Brat

Mo Brooks (AL)

Ken Buck

Ted Budd

Bradley Byrne

Liz Cheney

Chris Collins (GA)

James Comer

Warren Davidson

Scott DesJarlais

Sean Duffy

Jeff Duncan (SC)

Jimmy Duncan (TN)

Tom Emmer

Ron Estes (KS)

Virginia Foxx

Trent Franks (AZ)

Matt Gaetz

Mike Gallagher

Bob Goodlatte

Paul Gosar

Sam Graves (MO)

Morgan Griffith

Andy Harris

Vicky Hartzler

Jeb Hensarling

Jamie Herrera Beutler

Hice, Jody B.

French Hill

George Holding

Trey Hollingsworth

Richard Hudson

Bill Huizenga

Randy Hultgren

Duncan Hunter

Lynn Jenkins (KS)

Evan Jenkins (WV)

Johnson, Sam

Jim Jordan

Trent Kelly (MS)

David Kustoff (TN)

Darin LaHood

Doug Lamborn

Billy Long

Barry Loudermilk

Blaine Luetkemeyer

Thomas Massie

Tom McClintock

Mark Meadows

Luke Messer

Alex Mooney (WV)

Markwayne Mullin

Kristi Noem

Ralph Norman

Gary Palmer

Steve Pearce

Scott Perry

Jim Renacci

Martha Roby

Todd Rokita

Peter Roskam

Keith Rothfus

David Rouzer

Steve Russell

Mark Sanford

David Schweikert

Jim Sensenbrenner

Jason Smith (MO)

Adrian Smith (NE)

Chris Stewart

Mac Thornberry

Scott Tipton

Mike Turner

Ann Wagner

Mark Walker

Jackie Walorski

Brad Wenstrup

Bruce Westerman

Rob Wittman

Kevin Yoder

Ted Yoho

Lee Zeldin

