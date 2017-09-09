True Pundit

Business Politics
House Passes Senate $15.2 Billion Harvey Relief, Debt Ceiling Bill
The House of Representatives voted Friday morning to pass the Senate’s proposal to provide $15.2 billion in emergency relief funding for the victims of Hurricane Harvey, raise the debt ceiling, and fund the government through mid-December.
The House passed the Senate’s revised bill Friday with a vote of 316-90, with all “no” votes coming from Republicans. The bill will send roughly $7.4 billion to FEMA, $7.4 billion to the Department of Housing and Urban Development and another $450 million to the Small Business Administration.
Senate lawmakers voted 80-17 on Thursday in favor of a bill that would provide emergency relief for those affected by Harvey, as well as raise the debt ceiling and keep the government funded for several months. All 17 votes against the measure came from Republicans.
The Senate’s vote came off the heels of the measure passed in the House Wednesday, which allocated $7.85 billion for Harvey relief funding with near-unanimous support.
The legislation, which now makes its way to President Donald Trump’s desk for approval, is likely the result of a contentious deal struck in the Oval Office Wednesday afternoon. Instead of aligning with members of his own party and administration, Trump agreed to raise the debt limit and fund the federal government through mid-December, allowing members of Congress to deal with the budget in the coming months.
Here are the 90 Republican congressmen who voted against Harvey funding:
- Justin Amash
- Don Bacon
- Jim Banks (IN)
- Andy Barr
- Joe Barton
- Andy Biggs
- Diane Black
- Marsha Blackburn
- Dave Brat
- Mo Brooks (AL)
- Ken Buck
- Ted Budd
- Bradley Byrne
- Liz Cheney
- Chris Collins (GA)
- James Comer
- Warren Davidson
- Scott DesJarlais
- Sean Duffy
- Jeff Duncan (SC)
- Jimmy Duncan (TN)
- Tom Emmer
- Ron Estes (KS)
- Virginia Foxx
- Trent Franks (AZ)
- Matt Gaetz
- Mike Gallagher
- Bob Goodlatte
- Paul Gosar
- Sam Graves (MO)
- Morgan Griffith
- Andy Harris
- Vicky Hartzler
- Jeb Hensarling
- Jamie Herrera Beutler
- Hice, Jody B.
- French Hill
- George Holding
- Trey Hollingsworth
- Richard Hudson
- Bill Huizenga
- Randy Hultgren
- Duncan Hunter
- Lynn Jenkins (KS)
- Evan Jenkins (WV)
- Johnson, Sam
- Jim Jordan
- Trent Kelly (MS)
- David Kustoff (TN)
- Darin LaHood
- Doug Lamborn
- Billy Long
- Barry Loudermilk
- Blaine Luetkemeyer
- Thomas Massie
- Tom McClintock
- Mark Meadows
- Luke Messer
- Alex Mooney (WV)
- Markwayne Mullin
- Kristi Noem
- Ralph Norman
- Gary Palmer
- Steve Pearce
- Scott Perry
- Jim Renacci
- Martha Roby
- Todd Rokita
- Peter Roskam
- Keith Rothfus
- David Rouzer
- Steve Russell
- Mark Sanford
- David Schweikert
- Jim Sensenbrenner
- Jason Smith (MO)
- Adrian Smith (NE)
- Chris Stewart
- Mac Thornberry
- Scott Tipton
- Mike Turner
- Ann Wagner
- Mark Walker
- Jackie Walorski
- Brad Wenstrup
- Bruce Westerman
- Rob Wittman
- Kevin Yoder
- Ted Yoho
- Lee Zeldin
