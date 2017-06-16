House Passes Resolution Honoring Heroic Actions Of Capitol Police

The House passed a resolution Thursday introduced by House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy recognizing the heroic actions of the Capitol Police officers and first responders who protected members of Congress during the shooting at the GOP’s congressional baseball practice, and sending well wishes to all those injured in the incident.

Lawmakers credited the two members of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise’s security detail — Special Agents Crystal Griner and David Bailey — who were both injured in the line of fire.

McCarthy applauded them for saving numerous lives, saying that they acted selflessly in the face of danger. Scalise was one of the five wounded during the shootout and remains in critical condition.

“Judy and I remain in prayer that our friend Steve and everyone injured yesterday will fully recover. As we pray and as we wait, more detailed descriptions of the heroic actions of the Capitol Police continue to emerge,” McCarthy said in a statement. “Each and every harrowing recollection leaves us more thankful than ever for the Capitol Police — especially Special Agents Crystal Griner and David Bailey — and for every first responder.”

The resolution passed overwhelmingly in a voice vote with members on both sides of the aisle condemning the act of violence and voicing their support for those injured during the attack.

“As a House, we join together in prayer, hope, and gratitude today,” McCarthy continued. “And in the face of an attack that targeted our colleagues and our friends, an attack that threatened to further strain our nation’s fraying bonds, we speak with uncommon unity to declare that debates in America are resolved through respectful discourse, not with arms, that political differences are settled with ballots, not bullets, and that we are best when we disagree with charity, not violence. Our national unity rests on firm foundations that no single person or act could ever shake.”

The Congressional Baseball Game — a longstanding bipartisan tradition in which Republicans play Democrats for charity — will take place as scheduled at 7:00 p.m. Thursday evening.

