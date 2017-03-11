House Intel Leaders Call On DOJ For Wiretap Evidence On Trump

WASHINGTON — House intelligence leaders called on the Justice Department to provide material evidence related to wiretaps of President Donald Trump and his associates during the campaign, congressional aides told ABC News.

The request follows a handful of House members walked out of a briefing with FBI Director Jamey Comey close lipped Thursday night. Comey previously briefed Senate intelligence leaders earlier Thursday night.

The request to acting deputy general Dana Boente, who took his post following the recusal of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, came from House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and House Select Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes and Ranking Member Adam Schiff.

Pelosi spoke with reporters at the Christian Science Monitor breakfast Friday and would not say that Comey confirmed stories about Trump and did not say what she learned in the classified briefing with the other congressional members, but said hypothetically:

“Theoretically, do I think that a director of the FBI, who knows for a fact that something is mythology, but misleading to the American people, that he should set the record straight? Yes, I do think he should say that.”

She went on to say, “Just going to the president – what is going on there? I mean, really. I think that he crossed the line there.”

When asked by ABC News if she thinks there’s no truth to the Trump’s claim that the previous administration wiretapped Trump Tower, Pelosi replied, “Of course not.”

“It couldn’t possibly be true because it is not how the system works,” she later said, noting the protocol that FISA warrants are issued and the safeguards put up against domestic targets.

