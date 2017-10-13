House Intel Committee Ramps Up Probe On Obama ‘Unmasking’

The House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence is ramping up investigation into former President Barack Obama administration’s campaign to “unmask” President Donald Trump aides who were incidentally surveilled in meetings with foreign officials, The Daily Caller News Foundation Investigative Group has learned.

The committee is also intensifying a probe into Fusion GPS, a private “opposition research” company that distributed a salacious memo on Trump, called the “Trump Dossier.”

Over the next two weeks the House committee is expected to privately interview former U.N. Ambassador Samantha Power, who reportedly asked to unmask or identify Americans on as many as 260 occasions, primarily Trump campaign or transition officials.

Power was so aggressive in her efforts to unmask Trump aides, she asked U.S intelligence officials on nearly a daily basis to “unmask” or identify Trump officials who had passing contacts with foreign officials, according to a Fox News report on Sept. 20. – READ MORE