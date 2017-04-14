Politics Security
House Intel Committee Member on Susan Rice Probe: ‘This Is Now a Full-Blown Investigation’
The House and Senate Intelligence Committees are expanding their investigations into former National Security Adviser Susan Rice’s alleged “unmasking” of U.S. persons who were incidentally collected in surveillance of foreign officials.
An unnamed member of the House Intelligence Committee confirmed that Rice is now under “a full-blown investigation,” Fox News reported on Wednesday. – READ MORE