House Intel Committee Launches Investigation Of Leaks

FOLLOW US!



House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes does not plan on investigating the circumstances surrounding the resignation of former national security adviser Mike Flynn, but will launch a probe into who leaked the story.

Flynn stepped down from his post on the National Security Council late Monday evening after it was revealed he misled Vice President Mike Pence about a call with a Russian ambassador pertaining to sanctions placed on the country.

Nunes, whose committee was tasked to investigate Russia’s involvement in cyber attacks during the election, told CNN the panel won’t look into President Donald Trump’s knowledge of the situation due to executive privilege.

Rep. Devin Nunes says the Intelligence Committee won't look into discussions between Trump and Flynn, citing executive privilege — Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 14, 2017

The California Republican confirmed to CNN the committee will investigate where the leaks were stemming from.

House Intel Chair @DevinNunes says Cmte will look into IC leaks of Flynn/Russia call. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 14, 2017

Nunes said it’s troubling the call was tapped with the information later being leaked to the media, adding he hopes to receive more information form the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

“I expect for the FBI to tell me what is going on, and they better have a good answer,” he told The Washington Post. “The big problem I see here is that you have an American citizen who had his phone calls recorded.”

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].