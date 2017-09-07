House Intel Chair Threatens Sessions And Wray Over Fusion GPS Dossier Claims

FOLLOW US!



The House Intelligence Committee subpoenaed both the Justice Department and FBI for any information tied to Fusion GPS’s dossier claims related to President Donald Trump and potential connections to Russia late Tuesday night. The committee will hold top Department of Justice and FBI officials accountable if it does not receive these documents.

According to The Associated Press, a Sept. 1 letter signed by Chairman Devin Nunes to the DOJ from the Committee stated it served the subpoenas to the bureau and Justice Department, but both had missed the initial Sept. 1 deadline, so a new deadline was set for Sept. 14.

Nunes had previously recused himself from the investigation after being criticized for his relationship with the White House. Although Texas Republican Rep. Mike Conaway took over the chairman role for the Russia matter according to the AP, he did not the sign the letter.

The letter says the committee is looking for ways to force FBI Director Cristopher Wray and Attorney General Jeff Sessions to publicly testify before Congress if the documents are not handed over.

“Resort to compulsory process was necessary because of DOJ’s and FBI’s insufficient responsiveness to the committee’s numerous Russia-investigation related requests over the past several months,” the letter says.

If the committee cannot get hold of the documents or testimony, the committee “expressly reserves its right to proceed with any and all available legal options” according to Nunes, as well as a House vote to hold Sessions and Wray in contempt of Congress.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].