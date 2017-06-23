House Dem: Pelosi’s Time Has ‘Come And Gone’ (VIDEO)

New York Democratic Rep. Kathleen Rice is calling for new leadership within the Democratic Party, telling MSNBC Thursday that current Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi’s time has “come and gone.”

Questions from all sides come as the Democrats suffer losses in every special election since President Donald Trump took office. Pelosi was the first one to campaign with former candidate Jon Ossoff in Georgia, who ended up losing despite raising over three times the amount of the GOP.

“Nancy Pelosi was a great speaker. She is a great leader. But her time has come and gone.” Rice said. “I sat in a meeting the other day, and I listened to a rationale as to how we should be happy as a caucus because we didn’t lose as badly … two days ago as we did a year ago. But we’re still losing.”

WATCH:

Ohio Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan also had harsh criticism for Pelosi after Tuesday’s special election loss, calling her “toxic.”

