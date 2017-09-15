True Pundit

Politics Security

House Agrees To $1.6 Billion For Border Wall

Posted on by
The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill Thursday that will provide $1.2 trillion to fund the government past Sept. 30, and will allocate $1.6 billion towards President Donald Trump’s border wall.

The legislation gives $658.1 billion to the Department of Defense, $44.3 billion for the Department of Homeland Security and allocates the rest of the money towards other federal agencies. The bill lops all 12 annual spending bills into two one piece of legislation.

If Congress failed to act by the Sept. 30 deadline, portions of the government would be forced to shut down and all non-essential government employees will forgo payment until they reached an agreement. The bill now makes its way to the Senate for approval. – READ MORE

  • AZWarrior✔

    Good start.

  • HalfPint74

    1. The House knows we voters are livid with them and their only thoughts are how to get back in “our good graces” to be re-elected.
    2. OK, the House passed the bill. How long will McConnell take to bring it to the Senate floor for a vote or will it just be more delays?
    3. Where is the Senate on confirmation hearings. There are still over 100 Federal judgeship’s up in limbo as well as Cabinet appointments.