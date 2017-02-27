Homeland Security Posts Bid Notice For Design Of Great Mexico Border Wall

The Department of Homeland Security has posted a notice that it will start soliciting bids for the design and build of the great wall promised for the Mexican border in March.

The notice was posted Friday morning on Federal Business Opportunities, the site used for federal government procurement contracts over $25,000.

Both the DHS and the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) will issue a formal solicitation near the date of March 6, 2017, according to the notice, for wall prototype structures on the Mexican border.

“The procurement will be conducted in two phases, the first requiring vendors to submit a concept paper of their prototype(s) by March 10, 2017, which will result in the evaluation and down select of offerors by March 20, 2017,” the notice reads. “The second phase will require the down select of phase 1 offerors to submit proposals in response to the full RFP by March 24, 2017, which will include price. Multiple awards are contemplated by mid-April for this effort. An option for additional miles may be included in each contract award.”

For Trump, the promised border wall with Mexico functions as one of the most important parts of his campaign platform, and continues to do so.

A recent internal DHS report pegged the total cost of the wall at about $21.6 billion dollars and further stated construction would take around 3.5 years.

Trump, on the other hand, believes the cost of the wall will end up being approximately $12 billion.

Republicans have estimated the cost at $15 billion.

The unsecured section of the U.S.-Mexico border spans slightly more than 1,250 miles.

“The wall is getting designed right now,” Trump said in early February. “A lot of people say, oh, oh, Trump was only kidding with the wall. I wasn’t kidding. I don’t kid. I don’t kid.”

(DAILY CALLER)

