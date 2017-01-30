‘Homeland’ Claims Israeli Settlers ‘Make Peace Less Possible’

Apparently defending an Islamic terrorist sympathizer was not enough for Showtime’s Homeland. For good measure, they have to demonize Israeli settlers for their mere existence on the West Bank.

For Sunday night’s episode “The Covenant,” Saul (Mandy Patinkin) travels to Abu Dhabi to learn more about a possible tip that Iran may be cheating on the nuclear deal (shocker). In his spare time, he visits his estranged Jewish sister who lives along the West Bank and recently lost her husband. It’s a pretty unnecessary scene, which just makes Saul’s comments that much more infuriating. – READ MORE