Holocaust Denial Sees New Dawn With Social Media

Just after her own birth in 1942, Tova Taitelbaum and her mother fled the Jewish hospital in Bratislava, Slovakia to escape the expected deportation of mothers and their babies to a concentration camp. On Friday, 75 years later, Taitelbaum has published a book about her childhood growing up in war-time Slovakia. In it, she honors her father’s decision to build a basement underneath their home in which to hide Jewish orphans, before ultimately being sent with her mother to a labor camp.

Ahead of International Holocaust Remembrance Day on January 27, Taitelbaum’s mission to share her story, as well as those of a rapidly disappearing generation of Holocaust survivors, comes amid a wave of social media-empowered conspiracy theories that assert the Holocaust did not actually happen. – READ MORE