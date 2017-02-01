Hollywood Whines Over Supreme #StolenSeat

Hollywood entertainers really brought out the snark in anticipation of the president’s Supreme Court announcement. When President Donald Trump tweeted that he would deliver a “very important decision” at 8 pm, progressive movie director Michael Moore responded: “Oh no! Really?! What could it be? You’re stepping down?”

Undermining the seriousness of the presidential appointment, comedian Chelsea Handler joked, "Trump will announce his Supreme Court pick tonight. Kanye West is headed to D.C."