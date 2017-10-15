Hollywood Producers Attack NRA, But Their Movies Are Rife With Gun Violence

Hollywood actors and producers pushed gun control and attacked the NRA after the Las Vegas shooting massacre, but a new study shows their own movies are filled with gun violence.

The Media Research Center analyzed the top five movies in theaters the week before Stephen Paddock killed 58 people and injured hundreds more in a shooting spree on a country music festival. They found that the movies were riddled with violence and that the three out of five movies researched featured automatic weapons.

From the four remaining movies, MRC counted 589 incidents of violence, including 212 incidents of gun violence. The body count total reached at least 192 people. They also counted 108 times characters in the movies used automatic weapons.