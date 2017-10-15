Hollywood Diva Ellen Barkin Just Landed Vicious Verbal Round House Blow to Harvey Weinstein’s Head

FOLLOW US!



As far as verbal barbs go, it doesn’t get much more brutal than this.

Most of the Hollywood stars criticizing Harvey Weinsten have been fairly reserved. Until Now.

Hollywood diva Ellen Barkin just savaged the embattled Hollywood producer by firing off an epic Tweet that could cause an avalanche of more critical and colorful criticism of Weinstein from other Hollywood players.

Wow.

I go back a loong time w harvey. He is a leech, a parasite, a vampire who lived off the blood of supremely talented men & women. The ultimate of starfuckers, not the star. His only real talent was in his ability to expolit the talent of others. — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) October 15, 2017