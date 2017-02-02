Hollywood Director Tweets Threat To Trump Supporters After Berkeley Riot

Comedy director Judd Apatow threatened Americans who support Donald Trump that the riots that broke out at the University of California – Berkeley Wednesday night were “just the beginning.”

In a now-deleted tweet, the “Knocked Up” director shared a link to CNN’s coverage of the riots with the message, “This is just the beginning. When will all the fools who are still supporting Trump realize what is at stake?”

The backlash against his tweet was swift from Trump supporters and prompted Apatow to later delete his tweet.

You should think carefully about excusing, tolerating and/or normalizing civil violence. Here's what it looks like in the end. @JuddApatow pic.twitter.com/OnQe44JTuO — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) February 2, 2017

In a later tweet, Apatow tried to walk back the implication he was supporting violence against his political enemies.

Riots erupted at Berkeley Wednesday night over Breitbart Tech Milo Yiannopoulos planning to deliver a speech on campus. The violence from left-wing protesters — which included multiple assaults and significant property damage — forced Yiannopoulos to cancel his event.

This is not the first time this week a prominent Hollywood figure has championed violence against political opponents. At Sunday night’s Screen Actors Guild Awards, “Stranger Things” star David Harbour called for punching people he thinks oppress the disenfranchised in a speech directed towards Trump to roaring applause from the entertainment industry’s biggest stars.

(DAILY CALLER)

