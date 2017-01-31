Hollywood Buffoonery: Has Any Celebrity Actually READ Trump’s Executive Order?

The stars are decidedly dim these days, but that doesn’t keep them from weighing in on political issues big and small.

Sunday night was another case in point as the obscenely wealthy “artists” gathered to praise themselves and give each other awards for being totally awesome. They also teed off on President Trump’s immigration ban at the Screen Actors Guild awards in Los Angeles, with many using the popular Twitter hashtag “Muslim ban,” although the executive order is no such thing. – READ MORE