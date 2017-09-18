True Pundit

Hobby Lobby’s ‘offensive’ decoration has gone bonkers viral — 33k Facebook reactions and counting

Daniell Rider, a Hobby Lobby consumer, found a decoration at one of their stores so offensive, she shared the image on Facebook requesting that they remove the decor from their shelves.

Rider on Thursday shared a photo of a shelf with glass bottles containing what appear to be replicas of raw cotton plants.

She captioned the photo, “This decor is WRONG on SO many levels. There is nothing decorative about raw cotton… A commodity which was gained at the expense of African-American slaves.”

  • BornFreeAmerican

    Idiot snowflake! Go call your mommy!

  • Loupdegarre

    I’m Irish and my ancestors picked just as much cotton as anyone. Get over your facked up self.

  • yurlittledog2

    Just another Race Baiting take down of things they dont like,Whats a matter you give up on Confederate Statues and Memorials??. It wasnt just Blacks that Picked Cotton you had Whites,Irish,Asians,Spanish and yet NO Mention of Indentured Slaves that were Irish and Asians. the Hypocrisy of the Race Baiting is mind blowing and Ignorant !! So you dont like Cotton Displays ??? Okay take off your Clothes,shirts,socks,jeans,shoes,Jackets,Coats,Hats,Underwear,Hairbands,Dont Use Medicines that use Cotton Balls as fillers,………Your Argument is Petty and Flat Out Baseless and nothing more then another Liberal Whine Fest.. GROW UP !!!

  • Mariaca

    Snowflakes boycott wearing cotton clothing in 1..2..3..

  • scottmc

    Guess what, cotton is still grown and picked in the US today and sold all over the world….

