Hillary’s New Political Group Has Little To Show Except Soliciting Donations In First Four Months

In the four months since Hillary Clinton officially launched her new political group, Onward Together, the group has done little besides soliciting donations from Clinton supporters.

When Clinton went public with her group on May 15 she said the group would be partnering with five left-wing political groups: Indivisible, Swing Left, Color of Change, Emerge America and Run for Something.

But four months later, it's unclear what the group's donors have to show for their money. Onward Together's website still has just two tabs: one explaining the group's mission and one asking supporters for donations.