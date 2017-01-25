Hillary Surrogates Beg People To Unfollow Trump On Twitter

(Daily Caller) Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s allies tried to get people to unfollow President Donald Trump on Twitter Monday, using the hashtag “MuteMonday.”

“Trump feeds on ratings, followers and crowds,” tweeted Christina Reynolds, who has worked for both former President Barack Obama and Clinton. “For #MuteMonday, I’m going to unfollow his accounts and follow some people doing good works.”

Trump feeds on ratings, followers and crowds. For #MuteMonday, I'm going to unfollow his accounts and follow some people doing good works. — Christina Reynolds (@creynoldsnc) January 23, 2017

Hillary staffer Jen Palmieri also joined in, urging her followers to really deliver Trump a message by unfollowing his official presidential Twitter account. “Reminder!” she tweeted. “If you are following @POTUS you are now following Trump. Dump him and follow folks doing good like @UNITEDWEDREAM #mutemonday.”

Reminder! If you are following @POTUS you are now following Trump. Dump him and follow folks doing good like@UNITEDWEDREAM #mutemonday https://t.co/3GDJQLfyHn — Jennifer Palmieri (@jmpalmieri) January 23, 2017

“We’re going to hit Donald Trump where it hurts him most: his ego,” tweeted Obama Labor Secretary Tom Perez.

1/ It’s #MuteMonday and on this day, we’re going to hit Donald Trump where it hurts him most: his ego. Unfollow @realdonaldtrump and @potus. — Tom Perez (@TomPerez) January 23, 2017

Actress Padma Lakshmi joined in, urging her followers to dump Trump and follow Planned Parenthood.

“Feels great and will drive him crazy,” tweeted a pro-abortion organizer, referring to the act of unfollowing Trump on Twitter.

1. Today is #MuteMonday. 1st unfollow @realDonaldTrump & @POTUS. Feels great and will drive him crazy. Next follow someone/org doing good. — Jessica O'Connell (@JessOConne11) January 23, 2017

The Trump administration has said he will continue to bypass the media at times and use the social platform to communicate directly with the American people. Trump has also continued as president to take to the platform for off-the-cuff comments, which continue to garner plenty of attention.

