Hillary Openly Muses On Divorce From Bill In New Memoir

FOLLOW US!



Excerpts of Hillary Clinton’s memoir surfacing online reveal her most personal thoughts on her marriage with former President Bill Clinton.

In Clinton’s upcoming book, titled, “What Happened,” she opens up about her marriage with Bill and admits she openly contemplated divorce.

“I heard it again on the 2016 campaign … it’s just a marriage on paper now,” she writes.

She also writes, “There were times that I was deeply unsure about whether our marriage could or should survive.”

“But on those days, I asked myself the questions that mattered to me: Do I still love him? And can I still be in this marriage without becoming unrecognizable to myself–twisted by anger, resentment, or remoteness? The answers were always yes.”

However, she also added that, her marriage had “many, many more happy days than sad or angry ones.”

Excerpts of her memoir were obtained and published by CNN.com Wednesday.

Clinton has long faced questions and public skepticism over her marriage. Bill Clinton has been accused of adultery and sexual misconduct around women several different times.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].