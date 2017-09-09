Hillary In 2014: Illegal Immigrants Have Got To Go (VIDEO)

Hillary Clinton tweeted her support for DACA last week, but she said something very different about illegal immigration just three years ago.

“We’ve got to fight with everything we’ve got to #DefendDACA,” Clinton tweeted when news broke that President Trump might end Obama’s executive order.

No time to waste – we've got to fight with everything we've got to #DefendDACA. Thanks, @jorgeramosnews, for sharing these powerful stories. https://t.co/rNtZZ4ONBy — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 4, 2017

However, in 2014 — two years after DACA was signed — Clinton asserted that she didn’t think children brought to the United States illegally should be allowed to stay.

“It may be safer but that’s not the answer,” she said in a CNN interview with Christiane Amanpour. “We need to do more to provide border security…they should be sent back as soon as it can be determined where the adults in their families.”

“I think all of them who can be reunited with their families should be…but we’ve got to send a clear message that just because your child gets across the border that doesn’t mean your child gets to stay,” she continued.

In 2014, tens of thousands of young children were being sent to the border by their families in the hopes they would be allowed to stay in the United States.

“We don’t want to send a message that is contrary to our laws and encourages them to make the dangerous journey,” Clinton said.

WATCH:

