Hillary: ‘I Give 10% of My Income to Charity Every Year’ and Weinstein Donations ‘Will Be Part of That’ (VIDEO)

During an interview with CNN’s Fareed Zakaria, portions of which were broadcast on Wednesday’s edition of CNN’s “OutFront,” former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton denounced Harvey Weinstein’s behavior and announced that money she received from him would be part of the 10% of her income she donates to charity every year.

Hillary said when she first heard the news about Weinstein, “I was just sick. I was shocked. I was appalled. It was something that was just intolerable in every way. And, you know, like so many people who’ve come forward and spoken out, this was a different side of a person who I and many others had known in the past.”

Hillary: 'I Give 10% of My Income to Charity Every Year' and Weinstein Donations 'Will Be Part of That'
  • blackfeather

    she’s a lying sack of crap.

  • Ipsom

    Yep, that would work, keep donating to Clinton Foundation.
    She really turned corruption into a science.

  • meir

    Every time I see her, I say thank God for Trump…

  • Takiwa

    Once again, Hillary’s a filthy liar, this is how she lied: The IRS does not consider a donation as income. The IRS defines a gift as any transfer of money or property for which the giver doesn’t receive “full consideration” in return. Full consideration essentially means getting one’s money’s worth. Since Hillary lost (Bigly) to President Trump, Harvey Weinstein did not receive full consideration. When a donation is a gift, gift taxes may apply — BUT the recipient does not have to pay them. Gift taxes are the responsibility of the person giving the gift; recipients do not report them on their taxes.

  • 8675310

    According to her tax return, her charitable giving was to an organization that then gave more money than that to the Clinton Foundation. In the real world, that’s called money laundering. We need to have an AG that believes in the rule of law. We don’t.

  • democrat CockRoach

    HA HA HA HA What a frigging liar. She gave less than 5% out of her SLUSH FUND for charity and then didn’t pay taxes on the rest (for 15 years until the Republicans found out). Now she had to pull some of the filings because they were WRONG (oops).

    And meanwhile, she wants TRUMPS tax returns and barry was using a STOLEN social security number when he filed his..

  • democrat CockRoach

    The IRS knows DAMN well that obama is using a stolen social security number. They even changed the laws to make it harder to track what state a number was assigned and notice that Legacy no longer has a copy of the social security death index (since the guy he stole it from was born in 1892 making barry about 126 years old).

    IRS needs to be DEFUNDED