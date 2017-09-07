True Pundit

Politics

Hillary Describes Election Night Phone Call With Trump: ‘I Was Numb’

Posted on by
Hillary Clinton writes in her new memoir that her election night phone call with Donald Trump was “without a doubt one of the strangest moments of my life,” CNN reports.

Clinton wrote that she was “numb” during the call.

“I congratulated Trump and offered to do anything I could to make sure the transition was smooth,” she wrote in “What Happened.”

“It was all perfectly nice and weirdly ordinary, like calling a neighbor to say you can’t make it to his barbecue. It was mercifully brief … I was numb. It was all so shocking,” she wrote, according to CNN, which obtained the book early.

CNN also reported that Clinton’s book, “oozes with contempt for Trump, the campaign he ran and the President he has become.”

Clinton’s book has been swiping at all kinds of people whom she perceives as responsible for her loss.

Bernie Sanders’ campaign was taken to task for causing “lasting damage” and “[paving] the way” for Donald Trump’s portrayal of Clinton as crooked.

Meanwhile, Clinton remarked on the “so-called Bernie Bros” and how some of them allegedly “harassed” Clinton supporters online.

The failed presidential candidate also took shots at Joe Biden.

The Daily Caller The Daily Caller

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

  • Mysteryposter
  • opjyhwk

    And some people thought Nixon was whiny when he said the press wouldn’t have him to “kick around anymore.”
    Hillary’s set a new standard for self-pity.
    We knew she had it in her.

  • MikeyParks

    Hillary was numb – from the neck up. That’s normal for her.

  • JeffersonSpinningInGrave

    To be fair, I was shocked too. With the media all in for Hillary, and the history the Dems have of cheating, I thought they’d drag her across the finish line.

  • Roy Buster Ranic

    Numb! Of course you were dumbass………….most people experience numbness after pumping down mass amounts of alcohol? Incredible how many stories this fat worm comes up with. My favorite one is she was sleeping election night & didn’t know Trump had won? Are you kidding me? I pity the poor bastard that drew the short straw & had to break the good news to the hildabeast! Indeed!

  • drdon

    Hillary is a fat, screeching, smelly douche-bag. She takes no responsibility for all of her negative behavior instead blaming others for her considerable deficits. She should be behind prison bars.

  • CronoT

    Hillary blames everyone except herself, when it was proven that she was doing everything possible, including unethical, possibly illegal things to win the primary, and then try to suppress them during the general election.

  • TomB

    Please go away.

  • Charles Perigord

    What a shame such a giving, caring person saw her career in politics come to an unfortunate end.