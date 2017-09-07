Hillary Describes Election Night Phone Call With Trump: ‘I Was Numb’

Hillary Clinton writes in her new memoir that her election night phone call with Donald Trump was “without a doubt one of the strangest moments of my life,” CNN reports.

Clinton wrote that she was “numb” during the call.

“I congratulated Trump and offered to do anything I could to make sure the transition was smooth,” she wrote in “What Happened.”

“It was all perfectly nice and weirdly ordinary, like calling a neighbor to say you can’t make it to his barbecue. It was mercifully brief … I was numb. It was all so shocking,” she wrote, according to CNN, which obtained the book early.

CNN also reported that Clinton’s book, “oozes with contempt for Trump, the campaign he ran and the President he has become.”

Clinton’s book has been swiping at all kinds of people whom she perceives as responsible for her loss.

Bernie Sanders’ campaign was taken to task for causing “lasting damage” and “[paving] the way” for Donald Trump’s portrayal of Clinton as crooked.

Meanwhile, Clinton remarked on the “so-called Bernie Bros” and how some of them allegedly “harassed” Clinton supporters online.

The failed presidential candidate also took shots at Joe Biden.

